Rotunda Capital Partners Named to Grady Campbell's 2022 Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market

Rotunda Capital Partners ("Rotunda"), an operationally focused private equity firm, was named to Grady Campbell's 2022 list of Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™.

Rotunda concentrates on collaborating with family-founder owned distribution, industrial services and logistics companies. The firm works closely with management teams and families to help transform each business into a data driven-growth platform while striving to preserve the company's culture established by its founder.

"Rotunda has been included in Grady Campbell's ‘Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market' list for the third year in a row, which is a testament to our team and our portfolio companies' teams," said John Fruehwirth, managing partner of Rotunda. "Before a deal even closes, we work hard to ensure there is a culture fit, aligned objectives and a collaborative partnership so we can focus on the mutual goal—to build an even better business."

Since January 2021, Rotunda has made four platform investments and completed 15 add-on acquisitions across its portfolio. Each business was founder or family-owned at the time of Rotunda's investment.

About Rotunda Capital Partners Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.

About GCI Publishing

GCI Publishing is a trusted source of knowledge and connectivity for active and engaged companies within the M&A, Private Equity, Growth Capital, and Buyout sectors. For more information, visit www.gcipublishing.com

About Grady Campbell's List of Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market

Top PE Firms in the Middle Market™ is the oldest and most respected program designed specifically to acknowledge and promote small and mid-sized leading private equity firms in the middle market. The list is regarded as a reliable, unbiased program by PE professionals, business owners, investment bankers, the media, and the public at large. Criteria for consideration include strength of management team, established market position, track record, continuous and/or rapid growth, stable and recurring cash flow, differentiating culture, and fund size, among others. No fees were paid by Rotunda to be considered for the award. To learn more, visit: www.toppefirms.com

