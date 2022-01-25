Daniel Ahart Tax Service Makes It Easy to File Your Small & Medium Business Taxes

Small Business & Self-Employed - File your 1099 Forms with Us before January 31, 2022

It's that time of the year again! Employers have until Jan. 31 to submit income tax withholding records. Georgia workers have started filing their taxes, and employers and organizations are nearing their deadline to provide W-2 and 1099 forms to the state.

Any entity in Georgia that withheld state income taxes or could withhold them in 2021 has until Jan. 31 to submit withholding records. That means all W-2s and 1099 forms must be sent to the State by that date.

"We strongly encourage employers to provide withholding records on time. Having said that, before submitting 1099 employers are encouraged to check recent changes to IRS formatting rules," says Daniel Ahart, chief tax officer at the tax preparation company Daniel Ahart Tax Service®."

About Daniel Ahart Tax Service®:

With 22 offices, Daniel Ahart has 30+ years' experience assisting individuals and businesses with their tax needs. Our preparers are thoroughly trained to find all the credits and deductions you are legally entitled. We guarantee it! Satisfied or your money refunded. We assist individuals and business with tax preparation, accounting and payroll. We also provide incorporation services. Products: Tax Preparation, Tax Problem Resolution, Taxpayer Representation, Bookkeeping, Payroll, Notary Public, Certified Acceptance Agent. We provide year-round support. More info: https://www.danielahart.com.

