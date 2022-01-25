NCMA Selects New Chief Learning Officer

Ashburn, VA

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) has named Michelle Currier Chief Learning Officer to lead education, training, and innovative practices for the association.

Currier has been a member of NCMA since 1980 and was President of the Board from 2001-2002. Prior to joining NCMA, she served as Professor of Contract Management at the Defense Acquisition University (DAU). She brings a wealth of real-world experience from her 42-year career, having served with distinction as a Contracting Officer, Division Chief, Deputy Director Small Business and Director of Contracts at the Naval Research Laboratory, Military Sealift Command, Small Business Administration, Naval Sea Systems Command, and the Army Contracting Command.

She is an NCMA Fellow who has received numerous awards and recognitions and has earned both the Certified Professional Contracts Manager (CPCM) and Certified Federal Contracts Manager (CFCM) designations.

"We're excited to have Michelle lead our efforts to inspire and prepare the workforce," says Kraig Conrad, CEO of NCMA. "There is no better leader in contract management who is more aligned with our mission and as passionate about our members' careers."

"One of the biggest challenges in the years ahead revolves around the increasing pace of change in the contract management profession," Currier said. "Professional development must be ready with innovative programs and resources that ensure skills and knowledge are transferred to our next generation of leaders."

Michelle will officially join NCMA on February 1, 2022.

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA), which was founded in 1959 and is the world's leading association in the field of contract management. The organization, which has over 18,000 members, is dedicated to the professional growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession and industry it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. To find out more, please visit www.ncmahq.org.

