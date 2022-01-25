Tribevest Secures $3 Million in Seed Round Funding to Enable Friends, Family, and Like-minded People to Invest as a Group

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Tribevest, the platform that allows friends and family to invest together, announced it raised $3 million in a seed funding round. Investors in the round include I2BF Global Ventures, Mucker Capital, Gaingels, Vibe Capital led by Teachable Founder Ankur Nagpal, and Ryan Leslie, the founder of SuperPhone and Grammy-nominated recording artist. In an unprecedented approach, Leslie led an investor group that included Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings from The Earn Your Leisure Podcast in utilizing Tribevest's platform to participate in Tribevest's seed round.

Tribevest's platform allows investor groups to easily form LLCs, create operating documents, establish their FDIC bank accounts, and handle annual compliance. Through Tribevest's collaborative dashboard, investor tribes can access their documents, pool capital, and transact as a single entity. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Tribevest started in 2018 after its founder Travis Smith struggled with the process, roadblocks, and fees required to invest as a group with his brothers.

"We're doing something special here at Tribevest that no one has ever done before and the investing world is taking notice," said Smith. "I'm incredibly proud to see many of our company's investors use Tribevest to pool capital and, in turn, use those dollars to participate in our funding round. This capital will allow us to continue to grow, add to our incredible team, and ensure that Tribevest becomes a household name in investing."

"Tribevest solves a problem for investor groups of all sizes and levels of sophistication," said Ilya Golubovich, Managing Partner of I2BF Global Ventures. "Investing as a group previously took hiring expensive lawyers, navigating antiquated banking procedures, and overcoming so many question marks. We're incredibly impressed by Travis and his team and look forward to taking this journey to grow a platform that brings simplicity to group investing."

"Making more millionaires is more important than making more millions," said Leslie. "I view Tribevest as a platform that can level the playing field and help democratize capital. I look forward to continuing my journey of educating my community about investment strategies they may have never thought possible."

"As the largest investor network focused on supporting and investing in the best venture-backed companies that embrace and value diverse leadership, including LGBTQ+, Gaingels is proud of participating in Tribevest's financing," said Lorenzo Thione, Managing Director of Gaingels. "We are resolved on helping Tribevest grow and scale while strengthening its prospects of success by building a culture that reflects the diversity of its executive teams, staff, and customers."

Over the last year, Tribevest saw significant growth as investor group creation increased 10x in 2021. To date, 60% of tribes invest in more than one investment type. Real estate investments lead the way with 53% of tribes investing in multi-family properties, 32% investing in vacation homes, and another 32% in syndications. Tribes invest in small business ventures 45% of the time, while 24% invest in stocks, 22% invest in cryptocurrency, and 7% invest in collectibles.

Founded in 2018, Tribevest is a collaborative, group investing platform that enables friends, family, and like-minded people to organize as an investor group, pool money, and manage co-owned investments. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Tribevest was founded by entrepreneur Travis Smith.

I2BF Global Ventures, an international venture capital group focused on early-stage technology investments with over $500 million under management.

Gaingels is the leading investment syndicate in support of and representing the LGBTQ community and allies in the venture capital space. With over $380,000,000 deployed into a portfolio of over 600 companies since 2018, Gaingels is also the co-founder of Mathison.io and provides an internal at-cost diverse board member/observer recruitment advisory for our portfolio companies.

