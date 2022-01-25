Akeneo Scales Leadership Team to Accelerate Global Growth

Award-winning PXM pioneer expands executive team in U.S. and global markets

Boston, MA

--News Direct--

Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions, today announced making several key executive appointments to support its rapid expansion in the global marketplace. Following Akeneo's recognition as one of Built In's Best Places to Work and as an Innovatech Award Winner, the hires leave the company poised to expand, drive innovation, and unlock customer success. The executive appointments include industry veterans Dagbert Sansen as General Manager for the Americas; Johan Benoualid as General Manager for EMEA and APAC; Lisa Manske as Vice President of Business Operations; and Antoine Barbier as Vice President of Product. Collectively, the new appointees bring decades of industry expertise, and position Akeneo to bring its game-changing PXM offerings to new markets in 2022.

A global ecommerce leader with a 10-year record of growing companies from start-up to exit, Dagbert Sansen joins Akeneo from Rokt, the ecommerce advertising leader, where he served as SVP of Business Development. Sansen previously held top leadership roles with major U.S. software and services companies including digital experience management leader Sitecore, martech innovator STYLELABS, and open-source business software vendor Odoo. Known for his success in forging partnerships to bring complex software solutions to top global businesses such as Diageo, P&G, The Coca Cola Company, Unilever and Columbia Sportswear, Sansen has built and managed agile teams operating across Europe, North America, and APAC. In his new role as General Manager for the Americas, based in Akeneo's U.S. headquarters in Boston, he will spearhead Akeneo's expansion throughout the Americas with a specific growth focus on the U.S.

In the rest of the world, Akeneo's explosive growth will be overseen by General Manager Johan Benoualid, who steps into the new role following a successful four-year tenure as Akeneo's VP of EMEA and APAC Sales. A veteran software sales manager who previously served as Managing Director for Southern Europe at Hootsuite, and as Regional Manager for Adobe, Benoualid is a powerful champion for Akeneo's PXM offering, and has used his expertise to help hundreds of leading global enterprises to leverage the power of product data to grow their businesses and optimize sales, marketing, and customer experiences.

Other key additions to the Akeneo global leadership team include Lisa Manske, who joins the company as VP of Business Operations after working as Director of Strategy and Operations for ServiceNow, the cloud computing and digital workflow management leader. Manske formerly served as Head of SMB Sales for EMEA for Facebook, and spent four year as part of the Business Operations team at LinkedIn. Educated in New York, and with experience working in France, Ireland, and the United States, she brings deep experience identifying and capitalizing on growth opportunities in new global markets.

Antoine Barbier also joins as VP of Product, bringing deep technological and business operations expertise gained working for top tech companies in Silicon Valley, the United Kingdom, and France. A SaaS product specialist with 18+ years of experience working in the global digital media and advertising industry, Barbier comes to Akeneo from Ogury, where he served as SVP of Product. He previously served as Director of Product Management at Adobe, where he led digital video, display, native, and social products for Adobe Advertising Cloud, and held senior product and business development positions at TubeMogul, Rhythm, and End2End Mobile.

"At Akeneo, we know we're only as good as the people we hire — and that's why we're so delighted to welcome Dagbert, Johan, Lisa, and Antoine to the executive leadership team," said Frederic de Gombert, Akeneo CEO. "All of these supremely talented leaders bring deep experience in the world of ecommerce, along with the entrepreneurialism, dynamism, and genuinely global mindset needed to scale Akeneo and bring our innovative experience-driven product to new markets. We have ambitious plans for 2022, and our new executive team gives us the expertise and strategic vision required to build out our product and expand into new markets all around the world."

About Akeneo

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open-source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Fossil, Staples, Tarkett, and Grundfos, trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, visit https://www.akeneo.com/

Contact Details

Ran Xu

+1 213-309-2373

ran@rosebudpr.io

Company Website

https://www.akeneo.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/akeneo-scales-leadership-team-to-accelerate-global-growth-604045278

2022 News Direct Corp.