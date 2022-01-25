Volatus Aerospace Secures First Production Delivery Slot for Natilus Large Remotely Piloted Cargo Drone

Natilus N3.8T, Next-Generation Freight Aircraft Promises to Deliver Substantial Economies and Reduction in Emissions

Volatus Aerospace Corp., (TSXV:VOL) ("Volatus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured the first production delivery slot for the Natilus N3.8T large autonomous drone under development by Natilus Inc. of San Diego California, USA.

Natilus is the leading developer of large autonomous cargo drone freighters designed to dramatically reduce both the cost and environmental impact of air freight. The Natilus N3.8T is the first in a family of next-generation freight aircraft. The twin-engine turboprop will have a maximum takeoff weight of 8,618 kg (19,000 lbs.), a maximum range of 1,667 km (1,035 miles) and is expected to carry a load of LD3 containers to a maximum weight of 3,855 kg (8,500 lbs.).

Natilus integrates three specific technologies to create increased efficiencies: Blended Wing Body (BWB) design, remote-pilot operation, and standard container standardization. The Natilus N3.8T offers an estimated 60% more cargo volume than traditional aircraft of the same weight while reducing costs and carbon dioxide per pound by 50%. The aircraft has completed the second wind tunnel test and is expected to begin deliveries in 2025.

"In November 2021, we announced the expansion of our existing drone services business into the drone cargo market with the introduction of the fully autonomous drones produced by Avidrone," says Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus. "The recent amalgamation with Partner Jet Inc. gives us the commercial infrastructure to operate drone cargo services, and the addition of Natilus aircraft establishes the long-term direction for our aviation division."





Luc Masse, Executive VP of Volatus and CEO of Volatus' wholly-owned subsidiary Volatus Aviation (formerly Partner Jet Inc.), added: "We are already an experienced commercial air carrier with operating authorities and licenses facilitating cargo delivery using both piloted aircraft and drones. We believe the planned addition of these large autonomous drones will allow us to develop important airline partnerships within the air cargo industry."

"Reducing the cost of airfreight by up to 50% will bring fresher produce into our stores, enable cross-border e-commerce to flourish, and enable low infrastructure regions to develop," stated Aleksey Matyushev, the CEO of Natilus. "Natilus is uniquely capable of developing the next generation aircraft due to our understanding and presence in the drone industry and capabilities in commercial aviation. We are excited that Volatus has elected to be one of our first operators."

Volatus Aviation's primary mission is to leverage its current business jet charter operation into drone air cargo, beginning with small package delivery and growing into regional airfreight with the addition of the remotely piloted, Natilus N3.8T in 2025.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, entitled, "Air Freight Market by Service, Destination, and End-Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global air freight market was valued at $270.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $376.82 billion by 2027.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout Canada, the United States, and Latin America. Operating a vast pilot network, Volatus serves commercial and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, and design, manufacturing, and R&D. Through its subsidiary Volatus Aviation, Volatus carries on the business of aircraft management, charter sales, and cargo services using piloted, remotely piloted, and autonomous aircraft.

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: (i) the potential for Company to take delivery of a Natilus N38T large autonomous drone and the anticipated timing of such delivery; (ii) the details and potential specifications, features and benefits of a Natilus N38T large autonomous drone to the Company and its customers; (iii) the potential benefits to the Company from its recent amalgamation; (iv) the Company's plans with respect to developing a drone air cargo business; and (v) the market statistics quoted. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. For instance, the Natilus N38T is still under development and the finished product may not have the specifications, features or benefits described and may not be involved in the time frame described if at all. Readers are referred to the risk factors associated with the Company's business described in the Company's management information circular dated November 14, 2021 and filed on www.SEDAR.com on November 16, 2021. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Unless required by law the Company does not undertake to provide updates of any forward looking information in this news release.

