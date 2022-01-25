Rotunda Capital Partners Announces New Operating Partner

Bethesda, Md. and Evanston, Ill.

Rotunda Capital Partners ("Rotunda"), an operationally focused, private equity firm that collaborates with family-founder owned businesses, is pleased to announce that Ellen Kim has joined the firm as an operating partner.

Ellen will be valuable to accelerating the firm's value-creation process ("Rotunda Performance System") by working closely with portfolio companies to implement key strategic and operational initiatives established through Rotunda's strategy mapping process. She will also lead Rotunda's growing strategy execution officer program and the deployment of other cross-portfolio operational best practices.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ellen to our growing team," said John Fruehwirth, managing partner of Rotunda. "Her years of experience driving operational change will be invaluable as we look to scale improvements across the portfolio."

"Rotunda has a long track record of partnering with management teams to build great companies. They continue to enhance and augment their systematic approach to creating organizations capable of significantly scaling in a sustainable manner," said Ellen. "I am excited to join Rotunda and look forward to further supporting many new initiatives designed to drive our portfolio companies' growth and deliver long-term value."

Prior to joining Rotunda, Ellen served as the chief financial officer for Roti Modern Mediterranean. Her previous work experience has spanned both the public and private sectors including operational experience at AlixPartners, as an appointee with the US Small Business Administration, and at Citigroup. She currently serves on the board of the nonprofit Millennial Action Project.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.

