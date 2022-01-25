SullivanCotter Welcomes New Principal Aimee Greeter to the Physician Workforce Practice

Chicago, IL

SullivanCotter, the nation's leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of total rewards programs, workforce solutions, and technology and data products for the health care industry and not-for-profit sector, is pleased to announce the addition of Aimee Greeter, Principal, to the firm's growing Physician Workforce Practice.

For nearly 15 years, Aimee has served as a trusted advisor to a variety of health care provider organizations nationwide. As the industry continues to undergo significant change, Aimee works with physician groups and health systems of all sizes to develop competitive compensation and rewards strategies focused on supporting pay equity and enhancing physician engagement.

"In the wake of a COVID-19 resurgence, recent changes to the Physician Fee Schedule, and a looming provider shortage, hospitals and health systems are dealing with a myriad of challenging present-day obstacles," said Mark Ryberg, Physician Workforce Practice Leader, SullivanCotter. "Aimee's deep-seated industry knowledge and strategic insight reinforces our ability to provide clients with the guidance needed to develop innovative solutions to complex issues as they plan for 2022 and beyond."

Aimee specializes in helping organizations assess, develop and implement pay and career equity initiatives and consults with employers on ways to improve fairness, transparency and advancement for all people regardless of their gender identity, race and ethnic background. She also works closely with clients to optimize physician and advanced practice provider alignment and affiliation activities to support quality care outcomes, cost efficiencies, integrated care team delivery and patient-centered operations.

Aimee has additional experience in conducting clinical service line reviews, providing advisory support on mergers and acquisitions, and facilitating boards and executive leaders in strategic planning and growth initiatives related to market sustainability, care delivery transformation and business model evolution.

Before joining SullivanCotter, Aimee held senior leadership roles at a boutique health care consulting group.

Aimee is the author of the recently published book Effective Crisis Leadership in Healthcare: Lessons Learned from a Pandemic and is a popular national speaker on topics of crisis leadership, health care transactions and provider engagement. She is also a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt.

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights, expertise, technology and data products to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision and values.

