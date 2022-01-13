ACCOUNT HOLDERS AT DONORSTRUST SET ASIDE MORE THAN $1 BILLION FOR CHARITY IN 2021

Increased Philanthropy Means More Resources for Charity When Needed Most

The team at DonorsTrust, a donor-advised fund (DAF) provider committed to encouraging philanthropic giving and protecting donor intent, today announced that accountholder contributions made in 2021 more than doubled from 2020 to exceed $1 billion dollars. This significant milestone demonstrates the continued generosity of existing accountholders and new philanthropists choosing to open or transfer accounts to DonorsTrust. Most importantly, by contributing such funds to a donor-advised fund, it ensures these individual funds can only be used for philanthropic purposes that benefit an operating charity.

"The philanthropic spirit is alive and well as donors increase giving, give more strategically and more frequently," stated Lawson Bader CEO of DonorsTrust. "Donor-advised funds remain the fastest growing charitable vehicle in the country to centralize and simplify giving. We are excited to provide these critical services to philanthropists at a time when charitable organizations need it most."

In addition to the more than $1 billion in contributions flowing into DonorsTrust accounts during 2021, grant recommendations from accountholders (essentially, a donation made from a DAF to a charity) are also on a record-breaking pace. On Giving Tuesday (November 30), DonorsTrust announced it was on track to exceed 2020 grants to nonprofit organizations – both in amount and total grants.

In 2019, DonorsTrust accountholders recommended $163 million in grants to 751 charities in nearly every U.S. state, representing an increase of 12% in grant recommendations compared to2018.

In 2020, DonorsTrust paid out more than $186 million to charitable causes. With the expected surge in additional giving around the holidays and year-end, the amount in 2021 would break records again. December 2021 was the busiest month on record for grant-making in DonorsTrust's twenty-plus year history with 2,905 total grants. Grants were up nearly 20% in 2021 over the previous year.

In a recent Giving Ventures Podcast interview Bader stated that, "…We push donor-advised funds in general because they really are for anybody. They're not just for trillionaire, millionaire, billionaires. It's for anybody, and I'm encouraged by the growth of donor-advised funds across the entire industry these last many years…"

"While we are pleased with so many new accounts and an influx of contributions into those accounts, we are even more excited that our payout rates are among the highest in the industry," Bader said. "Our account holders are focused on addressing issues now and are active givers to organizations that need it most in these critical times."

"In previous years, DonorsTrust account holders requested more money to be dispersed from their DAFs than they contributed into the account," Bader explains "New accounts are generating more money going into DonorsTrust for future donations, which will surely be utilized quickly. It is a great way to start the New Year, especially considering our account holders are active, not idle."

Established in 1999 as a 501(c)(3) public charity, DonorsTrust is a community of donors devoted to creating a better future. Our donors support charities they believe protect our Nation's constitutional liberties and strengthen civil society through private institutions rather than with government programs. Our boutique size lets us offer our donors personal attention and advice that helps them achieve their philanthropic goals. We ensure that our donors' intentions are protected and offer them a simple, effective and tax-advantaged way to give. Since inception, DonorsTrust has granted out over $1.6 billion to over 4,000 charities that protect our constitutional liberties and strengthen civil society without government funding.

