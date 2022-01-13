CHOC MONARCH ARCHITECT WINS IDA 2021 DESIGN RECOGNITION

60-Unit Complex Recognized for Design Excellence as First Affordable Housing Community in Palm Springs in Over a Decade

Fairfield, Calif./Palm Springs, Calif.

Maria Song, AIA LEED AP, has received the honorable mention from the International Design Awards for the design of The Monarch Apartment Homes, a 60-unit affordable housing community currently under development by the Community Housing Opportunities Corporation (CHOC). The award underscores the critical nature design plays in the development and creation of affordable housing. The first affordable housing complex to break ground in the area in over a decade, completion is slated for January, 2023.

"Interactive Design is honored and humbled to be a part of this team – client, agencies, investors, designers, engineers, and contractors – which has been recognized by the International Design Awards," said Song, a principal with Palm Springs-based Interactive Design Corporation. "We're hopeful this honor continues to bring attention to the need for housing at all economic and social levels. Well-designed and affordable housing is essential for emotional and physical health. Every person deserves housing that is stable, beautiful, and livable."

Awards are chosen from thousands of entries that came from more than 80 countries around the world. IDA seeks out truly visionary designers who showcase creativity and innovation.

"We saw a large number of designers reflecting on the current state of the world including the pandemic, social distancing, sustainability, climate change, and circular economies all of which were clearly evident," said Jill Grinda, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development for the IDA. "The jury had an enormous task in selecting the winners from some truly outstanding design submissions. The IDA has always been about seeking out truly visionary designers showcasing creativity and innovation."

This complex, which broke ground last October, is located on a 3.62-acre vacant parcel of land at the Southeast corner of N. Indian Canyon and San Rafael Drive in the Upper Westside One Palm Springs Neighborhood. In partnership with the city, the rental apartments consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. All units will have balconies or patios with a community building for a computer classroom, a rental office, and a community lounge that can be used for group functions. Amenities include a Monarch splash pad adjacent to a children's play area, as well as two BBQ areas.

"Once we broke ground on the Monarch Apartment Homes, we knew this development marked a significant opportunity to help change lives in the community," said CHOC Southern California Regional Director Joy Silver, who was elated to hear about the recognition by this global design authority. "IDC has proven that affordable housing design is a key factor in community economic and regional integration, and serves to purge the dated notions of those who cling to the Not In My Backyard (NIMBY) philosophy. My sincere congratulations to Maria Song. I'm proud to be a part of this monumental effort of beauty and innovative community development. It will impact families now and generations to come."

About The Community Housing Opportunities Corporation (CHOC)

Founded in 1984, the Community Housing Opportunities Corporation (CHOC) is a non-profit, affordable housing developer based in Fairfield, California with offices in Palm Springs, creates and manages equitable communities for individuals, families, seniors, and those with special needs. CHOC believes that economically integrated affordable housing is key to self-sufficiency and is achievable with enriching, supportive programs that give pride to residents, stabilize families, and improve local economies. Visit www.chochousing.org to learn more.

About The International Design Awards

The International Design Awards (IDA) exists to recognize, celebrate and promote exceptional design visionaries and discover emerging talent in Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic and Fashion Design worldwide. The Farmani Group founded the IDA as the design sibling of the Annual Lucie Awards for Photography, which has emerged as one of the world's most prestigious photography awards. Visit https://www.idesignawards.com to learn more.

About the Interactive Design Corporation

Based in Palm Springs, California, the Interactive Design Corporation (IDC) provides planning and architectural services to create environments allowing people equitable access to reach their potential and give back to society. IDC's mission is to create sustainable, healthy housing and communities for families, seniors, and special-need people who are vulnerable and underserved. Visit https://interactivedesigncorp.com/ to learn more.

