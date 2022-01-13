Akeneo Named Innovatech Award Winner for 2022

PXM leader recognized for innovation and customer satisfaction

Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions, today announced that it has been named an Innovatech Award winner for 2022. The award, which honors the year's best digital services and software providers, is a stamp of recognition for Akeneo's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, and its continuing role as a tech industry leader.

Innovatech, a global membership-based trade association founded to support, assist, and inform technology-based businesses, created the Innovatech Awards as an annual celebration of tech industry excellence. Candidates are nominated by the public, making the awards a true reflection of tech innovators' consistent support from both customers and industry peers.

Award winners are painstakingly selected by a panel of industry experts, based on third-party reviews and customer feedback aggregated from across the web, and careful comparative analysis of product features and capabilities. Only candidates that demonstrate uniqueness, unrivaled quality of services and facilities, and exceptional levels of customer care across a number of key categories are eligible for recognition.

"This has been an extraordinary year, and the standard of entries was incredibly high," said Jay Williams, Innovatech awards director. "The judging panel had great difficulty in narrowing down the entries, but the winners reflect the very best in industry standards. We were overwhelmed by the quality of entries, and we'd like to congratulate Akeneo for standing out as a true industry champion."

"Winning the Innovatech Award for 2022 is a real honor, and a testament to Akeneo's commitment to innovation, industry leadership, and customer care," said Kristin Naragon, Akeneo's VP of Marketing and Strategy. "Over the past year, we've invested in our team and in our technology, and we've helped top brands all over the world to unlock the power of PXM for their products and their customers. We're thrilled to have our efforts recognized by this prestigious award."

The full list of Innovatech Award winners will be included in the annual awards publication that will be available for digital download in February.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open-source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Fossil, Staples, Tarkett, and Grundfos, trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, visit https://www.akeneo.com.

About Innovatech

The Innovatech Awards are an annual celebration of excellence across all sectors of technology. The independent awards program recognizes the best digital services and software available.

For more details, go to www.innovatechawards.com.

