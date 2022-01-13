Velocity Global and Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks gives respite and relief to Marshall Fire victims

DENVER

$30,000 donation to relief fund

VIP tickets to Red Rocks for those affected by the fire

Velocity Global has partnered with Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks to donate $30,0000 to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund to assist with recovery from the Marshall Fire, as well as a special VIP Red Rocks experience for those affected by the worst wildfire in Colorado history.

"Our hearts go out to our neighbors who lost all of their possessions and precious life in the blink of an eye," said Ben Wright, Velocity Global founder and CEO. "Money helps in times like this, but so does a brief escape from the realities of recovery. We chatted with our partners at Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks to find a way to provide that getaway, even for just a night at Red Rocks."





Denver-based Velocity Global, the leading platform for global talent solutions, is a presenting sponsor of Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks, a partnership between Icelantic Skis, The Pinecone Project, and AEG Presents Rocky Mountain. The group is donating VIP tickets to those affected by the Marshall Fire.

"Music and community can help heal and we're thrilled to be in a position to offer both to those impacted by this tragedy," said Sam Warren, director and founder of Winter on the Rocks. "We're asking anyone who knows someone affected to let us know and we'll give them a night at Red Rocks."

The only winter concert at Red Rocks is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year with Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy, and JACOBY on January 28th.

Velocity Global will distribute tickets to those affected through its social media accounts on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram starting today.

About Velocity Global

Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and employee experience to employ any talent anywhere with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. As the largest global Employer of Record (also known as International PEO) in 185 countries and all 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. The company offers additional services including Independent Contractor Compliance to assess a workforce, and Agent of Record (AoR) to streamline payments to contractors. Velocity Global was named a "Leader" in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information visit velocityglobal.com.

