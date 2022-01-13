American Equipment Holdings Continues Rapid Consolidation of Overhead Crane Industry with Acquisition of Facilities Engineering

Transaction expands American Equipment's field services footprint and new equipment capabilities nationally

American Equipment Holdings ("American Equipment"), a Rotunda Capital Partners portfolio company, has acquired Facilities Engineering ("Facilities Engineering"), one of the industry's most respected providers of overhead crane systems and field service solutions. For more than 50 years, Facilities Engineering has been providing OSHA certified overhead crane systems and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) field services throughout the Southwest and broader United States. The acquisition of Facilities Engineering is the fifth acquisition completed by American Equipment since partnering with Rotunda in May of 2021.

Based in Anaheim, California, Facilities Engineering will enable American Equipment to better serve its growing MRO customer base in the Southwestern United States and further strengthens American Equipment as the dominant provider of overhead crane systems, hoists and parts nationally. In connection with the transaction, American Equipment also acquired FP Fabrication, a former Demag facility and one of the largest builders of overhead crane systems in the Western U.S.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Facilities Engineering to the American Equipment family of businesses," said American Equipment CEO, Adam Zimmerman. "The Facilities Engineering team, led by Cindy Floriani and Vincent Baroldi, will expand our MRO field services footprint and quoting, engineering and new equipment capabilities for both our regional and national customers."

Facilities Engineering owners Cindy Floriani and Vincent Baroldi will lead Facilities Engineering post-transaction.

"We are extremely excited to bring our decades of experience to American Equipment and believe that our combined resources will enable us to better serve our longstanding customer base, while also creating new career and leadership opportunities for our employees," said Cindy Floriani, co-owner of Facilities Engineering. "American Equipment's national footprint, expertise and shared resources will enable us to accelerate our growth across both our overhead crane systems and MRO field service offerings," said Vincent Baroldi, co-owner of Facilities Engineering.

About American Equipment Holdings

American Equipment Holdings is home to a collection of leading overhead crane and hoist distributors and field service providers, including American Equipment, Allied Crane, Eastern Crane and Hoist, Facilities Engineering, Pacific Crane & Hoist, and Washington Crane & Hoist. The consolidated entity is one of the largest independently owned overhead crane and hoist solutions providers in the country, serving over 4,000 customers across 20 strategic locations throughout Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Together, American Equipment Holdings provides comprehensive solutions for everything related to customers' overhead crane and hoist needs, including OSHA mandated inspections, preventative maintenance and repair field services, parts, engineering, ISO certified fabrication, new and replacement equipment, automated systems, system modernizations and training.

American Equipment Holdings represents the industry's leading manufacturers such as Detroit Hoist, Columbus McKinnon, ACCO, R&M, Demag, Gorbel, Spanco, IMS, Harrington, Conductix, Magnetek & PE, among others and customers rely on its service, design, engineering, fabrication and installation capabilities to meet their unique application needs. American Equipment Holdings serves local, regional and national customers across a variety of end markets, including light & heavy industrial, automotive, mining, public utilities, military, aerospace & defense and energy, among others. For more, visit www.amquipinc.com.

American Equipment is aggressively seeking to acquire other overhead crane and material handling equipment and service solution providers and is interested in acquisition opportunities presented by business owners, management, or M&A intermediaries. Please contact Harrison Furse, Rotunda's VP of Business Development, regarding acquisition opportunities.

About Facilities Engineering

Founded in 1968 by Donovan Floriani, Facilities Engineering has been providing a full suite of overhead crane & hoist solutions to the industry's most discerning customers throughout the Southwest and nationally for more than 50 years. Facilities Engineering's solutions include OSHA mandated inspections, preventative maintenance and repair field services, parts, engineering, new and replacement equipment and system modernizations. Facilities Engineering is headquartered in Anaheim, California. www.bridge-cranes.com.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.

