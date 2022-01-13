Digger Specialties Inc., DSI Columns® Provide an Exclusive Look That Enhances a Home's Curb Appeal

Bremen, IN

Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leading manufacturer of building materials offers an in-depth selection of beautiful, durable, and functional columns that provide a distinctive look to the porch, front entry, or exterior of residential homes or commercial properties. DSI Columns® offer quality craftsmanship, impeccable design, and integrated architectural elements to deliver an elegant, low-maintenance, and long-lasting column.

Available in aluminum, composite, and fiberglass materials, a variety of aesthetic designs can be selected including round, raised and recessed panels, and square and fluted columns depending on the material selected. Aluminum columns are available in 12 standard colors. These structural and non-structural columns from DSI provide numerous options for homeowners and builders. One of the major benefits of DSI Columns is that they offer dramatic labor savings compared to site built columns. Each of the column products are designed for ease of installation.

Larry G. Boyts, VP of Sales and Marketing for Digger Specialties, Inc., stated "DSI Columns offer significant aesthetic and installation benefits unmatched in the marketplace. The comprehensive group of materials styles and designs are offered to provide a wide array of solutions to the property owner and builder."

DSI Columns come with a lifetime limited warranty from DSI, a leading manufacturer of building products. For more information visit http://dsicolumns.com/

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and oustdoor lighting. For information about DSI's entire group of products visit diggerspecialties.com





