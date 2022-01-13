Volatus Aerospace accelerates its Public Safety Initiative with the addition of advanced UAV Mobile Command Units

Toronto, Ontario

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:VOL) ("Volatus") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Illinois-based DRAXXON to market and sell fully integrated mobile command centers configured to support drone operations in a public safety environment. Demonstrations of these Mobile Command Centers and various public safety drones will provide an opportunity for first responders to evaluate customized solutions to meet their tactical requirements. The Mobile Command Center enhances Volatus' integrated solutions for public safety agencies.

"The public safety market is rapidly adopting the use of tactical drones and the application of Drones as First Responder. We are committed to being a leading provider of turnkey solutions in this sector," said Glen Lynch, Volatus CEO. "Mobile Command Centers provide all the components of a rapid response unit including drone communications, flight operations, and live data feeds. DRAXXON is a leading manufacturer of high-quality, specialized vehicles designed for multi-mission capabilities. Innovation and quality make them a perfect partner for our public safety initiative."





DRAXXON CEO Brock Wilkerson remarked, "Partnering with Volatus and integrating their various drones, mission control systems, and intelligence offerings with our high quality, specialized vehicle solutions, results in powerful resources for first responders."

According to Markets&Markets in their 2021 report ‘Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market,' the global government and law enforcement market is forecast at US$5.72B by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.1%. The public safety market is a targeted growth sector for Volatus.

"Delivery of the first vehicle is scheduled for January 25th and our North American roadshow will begin in March," said Dean Attridge, VP of Solutions Engineering. "We will be showcasing our fully integrated solution at the International Security Conference & Exhibition (ISC) West tradeshow."

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions. Operating a vast pilot network with offices throughout Canada, the United States, and South America, Volatus provides enterprise and industrial solutions including training, equipment sales & support, imaging & inspection services, drone cargo solutions, design & manufacture, and research & development. With a rapidly expanding network of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, Volatus is driving the full potential of UAV technologies around the world and shaping the industry of tomorrow.

Forward-Looking Statement:

