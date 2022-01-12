American Home Benefit Announces New Strategic Partnership

Paving the way for client's to experience a seamless and enjoyable real estate transaction!

It is with great excitement that American Home Benefit (AHB) announces a partnership with MoveEasy; a concierge for life service available through an online platform, a mobile app, voice services through Alexa & Google Home, and includes a dedicated personal assistant that helps your clients complete all of their moving and home management tasks in one place including mortgage, insurance, moving, home warranty, utilities, internet, home security, change of address and more.

Move Easy and American Home Benefit share a common passion for client care and customer services. Both were born out of the innate belief that the process of moving should be enjoyable rather than complicated and overwhelming. "American Home Benefit works every day to bring a seamless and transparent suite of real estate services to companies and their employees throughout the country; partnering with Move Easy was an absolute win for us in our continued pursuit to make the real estate process more enjoyable." said Andy Sachs, founder and principal of AHB.

MoveEasy's VP of Strategic Partnerships, Travis Bailey said: "MoveEasy couldn't be happier to work with American Home Benefit, and this partnership comes at a very opportune time. In September we launched our completely redesigned User Interface, and we fully expect it to take the client experience to the next level while making it simpler for American Home Benefit clients to move and maintain their homes. Enabling clients the ability to access anything they may need as a home owner, such as finding a mortgage provider, setting up home security, utilities, internet, or finding a reputable moving service."

AHB can now offer a more robust and well-rounded offering. Mr. Bailey went on to say: "This new user interface marks the beginning of our home ownership lifetime concierge platform. American Home Benefit clients will have access to the online platform, mobile app, Alexa & Google Home integration, as well as their dedicated concierge service for anything they might need as long as they are homeowners. Furthermore, this fall we will be launching our homeownership dashboard that will include a wealth of new features for all homeowners."

Mr. Sachs added "that this partnership is the next logical step in the AHB's evolution to serve employee's evolving and continuous real estate needs from purchase through ownership and eventual sale."

American Home Benefit is the no-cost benefit that connects employees to a growing network of trusted service providers that can turn stressful real estate transactions and ownership into wonderful experiences.

