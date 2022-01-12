The Spring District Achieves LEED Certification for Neighborhood Development

Represents major step toward becoming the pinnacle of sustainable, transit-oriented, mixed-use neighborhoods

Bellevue, WA

--News Direct--

Wright Runstad & Company ("Wright Runstad") and Shorenstein Properties, LLC ("Shorenstein") today announced that The Spring District has been awarded ‘LEED for Neighborhood Development' (LEED-ND) certification for mixed-use development. The LEED-ND designation looks beyond the scale of buildings to consider entire communities and is a set of performance standards engineered to inspire and help create more sustainable, well-connected neighborhoods.

"We have maintained a focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship throughout the development of The Spring District," said Greg Johnson, CEO of Wright Runstad. "Our goal since the beginning was to create a vibrant, connected community where sustainability is a central pillar, and where residents can work, live and play in the heart of the East Side, while enjoying walkable streets, open spaces and independent shops. Achieving LEED certification is a significant milestone in delivering on this vision."

Located just east of downtown Bellevue, Washington, The Spring District was designed at a pedestrian scale, and the following features were central to achieving LEED-ND certification:

Access to transit: The Spring District neighborhood is centered around Sound Transit's new Eastlink Spring District / 120th station, which will provide high quality and rapid transit connections to downtown Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond in 2023. Additionally, a bus rapid transit stop is a short quarter-mile walk from the site. Connectivity to the region was a key sustainable principle considered during the original design process.

Walking and biking: Internal tree-lined roadways were limited to two lanes to enhance and promote the pedestrian and bicycle experience. A multi-purpose path and cycle track provide a protected bicycle connection to Eastrail, a 42-mile-long trail connecting Renton, Bellevue, Redmond and Woodinville. Additionally, a regional bike facility with bike storage, showers and locker room was constructed adjacent the light rail station to provide a hub for cyclists commuting to The Spring District and for those continuing further via light rail.

Water control and native habitat: The previous industrial land use had little to no native vegetation or public open space. To date, over four acres of open spaces – with native plants and trees – have been constructed, planted and opened for public enjoyment. In addition, all surface water rain run-off is treated using bioretention cells before leaving the site to preserve and enhance the adjacent wetlands and waterways.

Parking: To minimize the environmental impact associated with parking structures – including traffic congestion, carbon emissions and material consumption – The Spring District received both occupant and city support to build parking at a lower ratio than the city requires in its standard code language. This strategy will encourage the use of alternative and more sustainable forms of transportation to and from the neighborhood.

In addition to this LEED-ND certification, all future projects at The Spring District will be designed with a sustainability objective. To date, The Spring District has delivered over 800,000 square feet of LEED certified buildings, with an additional 650,000 square feet of LEED Silver-targeted projects currently under construction and another 530,000 square feet currently under design and permitting review.

"From initial design to completion, The Spring District is an incredible example of how sustainable mixed-use communities can attract residents, shoppers and businesses alike," continued Mr. Johnson. "A vibrant, thriving community with over 800 residential units, millions of square feet of office and tens of thousands of square feet of retail now flourishes where there used to be only an industrial use site."

With room to grow, The Spring District will continue to expand as a preeminent sustainable community in the Puget Sound region. More information about The Spring District can be found at www.thespringdistrict.com.

About Wright Runstad & Company:

Seattle-based Wright Runstad & Company develops, acquires, manages and leases high-quality commercial office and mixed-use buildings located primarily in the Pacific Northwest. The company is in its fifth decade as one of the region's premier real estate development and operating companies, delivering outstanding property performance and superior investment returns. Wright Runstad & Company maintains an exceptional reputation among tenants and institutional investors for its demonstrated commitment to integrity and high levels of quality and service. For additional information visit www.wrightrunstad.com.

About Shorenstein Properties:

Founded in 1960, Shorenstein Properties LLC is a privately-owned, real estate firm that owns and operates high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., with offices in San Francisco and New York. Since 1992, Shorenstein has sponsored twelve closed-end investment funds with total equity commitments of $8.8 billion, of which Shorenstein committed $723.5 million. The firm uses its integrated investment and operating capabilities to take advantage of opportunities that, at the particular time in the investment cycle, offer the most attractive returns. Investments have included ground-up developments, asset repositioning and stabilized assets; investment structures have included asset acquisitions, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments and structured joint ventures. More information is available at www.shorenstein.com.

Contact Details

Forrest Carman

+1 206-859-3118

forrestc@owenmedia.com

Company Website

https://liverainiersquare.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-spring-district-achieves-leed-certification-for-neighborhood-development-965153872

2022 News Direct Corp.