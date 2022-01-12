Entertainment Industry Leader Jed Weitzman joins Logitix as Head of Music

LOS ANGELES, Calif.

Logitix, the leader in live event ticketing technology and analytics, announced they have named Jed Weitzman as their Head of Music. Weitzman brings over 25 years of experience as an executive in the entertainment industry, specializing in talent management, technology, and ticketing. Through this newly created position, Weitzman will lead the music division for Logitix to optimize concert ticket sales through real-time data, dynamic pricing, and distribution.

"Jed is one of the most respected leaders in our industry," said Logitix CEO Stuart Halberg. "He has a proven track record of helping artists and promoters navigate their ticketing strategy and increase revenue. He is joining an all-star team at Logitix that continues to prove that we are the most trusted solution to optimize ticket sales for live events."

Before joining Logitix, Weitzman built the music division for Ticket Evolution and consulted for over 60 major concert tours. He worked directly with agencies, promoters, venues, and managers to create revenue. Earlier in his career, Weitzman oversaw world tours and licensing deals, working with many of the world's top artists, including Prince, Dave Matthews, Billy Joel, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, James Taylor, Jane's Addiction, and Morrissey.

"Throughout my career, I have always taken the approach to consider the artist first," said Weitzman. "There is nobody helping artists, teams, and promoters more in the ticketing space than Logitix. They represent the present and future of the ticketing industry, and I'm thrilled to lead their music division."

Weitzman's career started in television, working on shows like Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Conan O'Brien before becoming a sought-after talent manager and TV development executive. He spent nearly 10 years managing careers of comedic talents, including Zach Galifianakis, Stephen Colbert, and Steven Carell. During his time at Brillstein Grey Entertainment, he worked with the writing and production staff of The Larry Sanders Show, Mr. Show, and The Dana Carvey Show.

From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, Logitix managed 2.4 million tickets that sold for over $300 million through teams across the NFL, NBA, and NHL, plus NCAA events and live event properties. Logitix optimizes ticket sale outcomes for all of its partners through proprietary dynamic pricing and distribution. Its unique platform analyzes millions of real-time data points, providing up-to-the-minute insights within the live event marketplace.

Logitix is the preeminent monetization engine and ticketing platform for the live event industry, combining optimized pricing, distribution, and inventory management with real-time insights to help sellers and buyers respond to a rapidly changing market environment. The Logitix vision is to automate the entire ticket life cycle and provide data-driven insights to serve the diverse needs of its clients. The company is backed by ZMC and is privately held. For more information about Logitix, visit Logitix.com or find them on LinkedIn.

