Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name VTS One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™

Great Place to Work® as well as Fortune magazine have honored VTS —the commercial real estate industry's (CRE) leading leasing, marketing, asset management, and tenant experience platform—as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™ . This is VTS' inaugural appearance on the prestigious list, ranking 19 out of the 60 Best Small and Medium Workplaces, solidifying VTS as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in New York award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 78,000 current employees in the New York State, tri-state and metro area. In that survey, 95% of VTS employees agree it is a great place to work, which is 4 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces within New York," said Nick Romito , CEO of VTS. "VTS prides itself in fostering an environment of appreciation for our employees and all that they do in making VTS the company that it is today, and we have our employees to thank for receiving this incredible distinction."

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in New York™ list is an especially significant award this year, as the pace and shape of work has changed dramatically," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Leaders at these companies have shown exceptional care for their people. And this support resonates with all employee groups. It doesn't matter what pronoun they use, their experience level or their pay grade, all people have a great experience."

In addition to being named to the Best Workplaces in New York™, VTS' CEO Nick Romito has also been named as one of Commercial Real Estate's Best Bosses, according to a recent ranking by Globe St., as well as named to Crain's 2021 list of the Most Notable in Real Estate.

This year, the company has also been named to Built In's Best Places to Work 2021, the Forbes Cloud 100, as well as Glassdoor's Highest Rated Cloud Companies List. VTS continues to experience rapid growth, and is actively hiring within various roles throughout the organization. Visit vts.com/careers to learn more.

About VTS

VTS is commercial real estate's leading leasing, marketing, asset management, and tenant experience platform where the industry comes to make deals happen and real-time data comes to life. The VTS Platform captures the largest first-party data source in the industry, which delivers real-time insights that fuel faster, more informed decision making and connections throughout the deal and asset lifecycle. VTS Data, the industry's only forward-looking market dataset, and VTS Market and Marketplace, the industry's first integrated online marketing solution, give landlords, brokers, and tenants unparalleled visibility into real-time market information and the direct connectivity to execute deals with greater speed and intelligence at every point in the planning, marketing, leasing, and asset management cycle. VTS Rise is the industry's most comprehensive tenant experience solution, offering occupiers, building operators, and visitors an immersive, tech-enabled experience.

More than 60% of Class A office space in the US and 12B square feet of office, retail, and industrial real estate globally is managed on the VTS platform. VTS' user base includes over 45,000 CRE professionals including respected industry leaders like Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE. To learn more about VTS, and to see our open roles, visit www.vts.com.

About the Best Workplaces in New York™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in New York™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 78,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

