PCMA Private Client Appoints Casey Turner EVP, Enterprise Risk & Operations

PCMA, the pioneer and leading voice in Non-Bank Private Client Lending, announced the hiring of industry veteran Casey Tuner, EVP, Enterprise Risk & Operations. As EVP, Enterprise Risk & Operations, Casey will be responsible for all aspects of PCMA Private Client Lending's enterprise risk management.

In her new role, Turner will be responsible for the design and execution of the firm's enterprise risk management program and practices, including the appropriate frameworks and methodologies to support effective risk identification, assessment, mitigation, and monitoring. Turner will ensure risks associated with strategy, operations, and change management are adequately monitored and reported to all enterprise stakeholders.

"Casey's impressive track record and depth of experience in operational risk management and compliance is crucial to PCMA's ongoing commitment to establishing new products, new services, and advancing our deep commitment to the Private Client experience," said John Lynch, CEO and Founder of PCMA.

"There are a number of market trends that make PCMA's evolving platform ripe for continued expansion, and I'm excited for the opportunity to help lead the firm into this new era of private client services," said Casey Turner. PCMA has established a reputation for leadership and innovation in the industry, and the firm is buoyed by the strength of its leader and very accomplished management team."

Prior to joining PCMA, Casey served as Director of Compliance for LoanSnap, Inc., a venture funded, fintech mortgage origination platform, advising on operational compliance, staff training, process design, and risk management frameworks. Previously, she held the position of Director of Operations for DLJ Financial, and has served as member on Asset Liability, Enterprise Risk, and Business Strategy Committees.

"It is great to have Casey join the executive management team at PCMA," said Aron Rofer, PCMA's President and In-House Counsel. "Our greatest asset, and the key to our continued success, are the people that make up PCMA. I am excited and looking forward to all that we will continue to accomplish as a firm with her leadership."

About PCMA

PCMA is a vertically integrated Asset Origination and Convexity Management firm that specializes in Structured, Super Prime, Non-Agency, Private Client Credit. With its captive origination unit, PCMA has become the leading Non-Bank Private Client Lender in the U.S. What began as a linear venture has morphed into a vertical organization and industry leading incubator of ideas pushing the boundaries of innovation in high-capacity financial services. PCMA offers qualified individuals and institutions bespoke lending and advisory services across all major credit, and residential asset classes. PCMA is headquartered in Orange County, CA.

