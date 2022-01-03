EXCHANGE LISTING, LLC ADVISES FINGERMOTION, INC. AND HELPS SECURE NASDAQ UPLISTING

Fast growth tech company with China-based operations has core competency in mobile payment recharge platform solutions

Exchange Listing, LLC helped complete the Nasdaq Capital Markets listing for its client, FingerMotion Inc. ("FingerMotion"' or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FNGR), an evolving mobile data and services company, whereby FingerMotion's common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 28, 2021 under the symbol "FNGR."

The Company, based in New York and Vancouver with operations in China, is a fast growing technology firm with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions. It is one of a handful of Chinese companies with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The Company's vision is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

"The Exchange Listing team accomplished what at first seemed impossible - an organic uplisting for a company with Chinese operations on the Nasdaq Capital Markets," says Martin J. Shen, CEO of FingerMotion. "We are grateful for their strong relationships with Nasdaq and perseverance in getting us there."

"FingerMotion's uplisting signifies a milestone moment in the Company's growth trajectory," posits Peter Goldstein, Chief Executive Officer of Exchange Listing. "It is extremely complex in the current environment for a company with Chinese operations to list on NASDAQ."

Exchange Listing provides companies with cost-effective and efficient direct access to one-stop solutions in the strategic planning and implementation of listing and uplisting on senior exchanges such as the Nasdaq or NYSE. Focusing on company-specific structuring to meet listing requirements, Exchange Listing serves as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers and lawyers throughout the listing process. With extensive experience in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance and business management, Exchange Listing and its strategic partners facilitate clients' listing and capital markets objectives.

