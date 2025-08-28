What's Going On With Tilray Stock Today?

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY shares gained ground on Thursday after the marijuana company’s medical division expanded its portfolio in Germany with three newly certified cannabis strains.

The launch marks another step in the company's efforts to expand its European presence and offer physicians and patients more treatment options within the German medical framework.

The new strains — Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC 22 IIM, Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC 25 MMK, and Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC 18 LLD — will be offered in both 15-gram jars for patients and larger 500-gram packs for pharmacies.

Tilray stated that the rollout will be staggered throughout September and early October, expanding the reach of its EU-GMP certified products and strengthening its supply chain in one of Europe's largest medical cannabis markets.

Rajnish Ohri, Managing Director, International, emphasized that the expansion underscores Tilray's long-term commitment to healthcare standards and patient care.

"By introducing these new Good Supply strains to the German market, we are not only expanding access to premium, EU-GMP certified options for physicians and patients, but also reaffirming our role as a trusted partner in medical cannabis across continents," Ohri said.

Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC 22 IIM will be available at the beginning of September, followed by the THC 25 MMK strain on September 19. The THC 18 LLD variant is expected by the end of September or early October. Tilray confirmed all products will be distributed through its German logistics network, ensuring a steady supply and consistent quality.

Regulatory Compliance Update

Alongside its product announcement, Tilray disclosed on Wednesday that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. The company maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days between August 13 and August 26, 2025, meeting Nasdaq's criteria and resolving the matter.

According to Benzinga Pro, TLRY stock has lost over 14% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO.

Other cannabis-related companies include Canopy Growth Corp. CGC and Cronos Group Inc. CRON.

Price Action: TLRY shares are trading 5.05% higher at $1.435 as of last check on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock