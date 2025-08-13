What's Going On With Tilray Brands Stock Today?

European pharmaceutical landscapes are rapidly evolving, unlocking new alliances and opportunities for innovative medical treatments. Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company said its medical division has entered a new distribution alliance in Italy.

The move centers on Tilray Medical’s wholly owned subsidiary FL Group S.R.L. and Italian drugmaker L. Molteni & C. dei F.lli Alitti Società di Esercizio S.p.A. as they work to expand access to cannabis extracts for patients.

FL Group and Molteni will collaborate to widen the availability of Tilray Medical formulations across Italy and support physicians through targeted education delivered via Molteni’s nationwide network of pharmaceutical, scientific and clinical professionals.

Italy’s pain-management and substance-dependence markets remain underserved for cannabis-based therapies.

The partnership pairs FL Group’s regulatory and distribution capabilities with Molteni’s established reach to speed patient access to EU-GMP–certified products and improve physician guidance.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing patient care through strategic collaboration,” said Rajnish Ohri, managing director, International at Tilray Brands.

“By combining FL Group’s regulatory and distribution capabilities with Molteni’s scientific leadership, we are not only expanding access to high-quality, EU-GMP certified cannabis therapies for patients across Italy but also prioritizing medical cannabis education for pain therapies,” Ohri added.

“Through Molteni’s extensive network of healthcare professionals, we aim to empower practitioners with the knowledge and resources needed to support patients seeking effective pain management solutions.”

Tilray Medical continues to build out its European footprint, with operations in Germany, Italy, Portugal, Poland and the United Kingdom. The company says clinician education and consistent supply chains are key to broader adoption of medical cannabis.

With Molteni supporting professional training and outreach, the partners expect more prescribers to integrate cannabis extracts into evidence-based care—especially in pain and dependency treatment—while patients gain additional, regulated options through established pharmacy channels.

TLRY Price Action: Tilray Brands shares were up 22.03% at $1.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

