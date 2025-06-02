Signet Jewelers Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 3.

Analysts expect the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share, down from $1.11 per share in the year-ago period. Signet Jewelers projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.52 billion, compared to $1.51 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 19, the company reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 5.8% year-on-year to $2.35 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.33 billion.

Signet Jewelers shares fell 0.5% to close at $66.57 on Friday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $62 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $60 to $70 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $95 to $65 on Jan. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

