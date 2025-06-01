June 1, 2025 10:36 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Hold Steady Amid US-China Trade War Tensions: Analyst Foresees 'Big Party' If BTC Reclaims $106,000

Leading cryptocurrencies were in the green on Sunday, stock futures dipped amid concerns that trade hostilities between the U.S. and China would resume.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+0.97%$105,427.19
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		+0.21%$2,529.68
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          +1.00%$0.1931

What Happened: Bitcoin traded in the $105,000 range for most of the day, while Ethereum remained in the $2,500 range. Trading volumes for both blue-chip currencies declined significantly in the last 24 hours.

The apex cryptocurrency ended May with returns of nearly 11%, higher than the average return of 8.18% for the month. ETH surged 40.84%, snapping a five-month-long losing streak.

About $147 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with nearly equal amounts of longs and shorts erased.

Bitcoin’s Open Interest rose 1.62% in the last 24 hours. Over 50% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were long as of this writing.

The “Greed” sentiment rose sharply from 56 to 65 in the last 24 hours, as indicated by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, implying a resurgence in buying pressure.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
Flare (FLR)+9.05%$0.01899
Monero (XMR)+7.54%$345.71
Zcash (ZEC)+6.40%$53.19

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.3 trillion, following an increase of 0.98% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures edged lower overnight Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 104 points, or 0.25%, as of 9:31 p.m. EDT.  Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.28%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures lost 0.40%.

This comes after President Donald Trump accused China of violating an agreement with the U.S. to ease tariffs.

Nonetheless, equities enjoyed a resurgence last month, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rising 3.72% and 5.49%, respectively, on favorable tariff-related developments.

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe anticipated a "decisive week" for Bitcoin ahead.

"If it breaks back above $106,000, the big party is about to happen," Van De Poppe predicted. "With PMI & unemployment data during this week, I assume we’ll have a lot of volatility."

Cryptocurrency influencer Mando CT was optimistic about a "big" move for ETH in the week ahead.

"The reason? Our mid and low-cap alts are still down and need to catch up," the influencer said.

Photo Courtesy: Yalcin Sonat On Shutterstock.com

