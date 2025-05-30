This Airbnb Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson downgraded the rating for United States Steel Corporation X from Buy to Sell. United States Steel shares closed at $53.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded Airbnb, Inc. ABNB from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $112 to $106. Airbnb shares closed at $128.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
