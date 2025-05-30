May 30, 2025 8:16 AM 1 min read

This Airbnb Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson downgraded the rating for United States Steel Corporation X from Buy to Sell. United States Steel shares closed at $53.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded Airbnb, Inc. ABNB from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $112 to $106. Airbnb shares closed at $128.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ABNB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ABNB Logo
ABNBAirbnb Inc
$124.66-2.88%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.16
Growth
97.07
Quality
Not Available
Value
34.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
X Logo
XUnited States Steel Corp
$52.90-0.62%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved