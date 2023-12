All The Major Highlights From The Global Markets You Need Heading Into The Week Of December 11th, 2023

Highlights Of US Markets In the last week, U.S. stock markets exhibited mixed performances, with major indexes ending with slight gains. The US benchmarks, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, ended the week with +0.21% and +0.01%, respectively. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.69%, while the Nasdaq 100 closed at +0.54% for the week.