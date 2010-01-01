Santiago Rodriguez Tarditi

Santiago Rodriguez Tarditi is a political scientist and journalist. Born in Colombia, he has worked around the world with companies such as Monocle (London), Parley for the Oceans (NYC), Univision (Miami), Faena (Buenos Aires), and Gestalten (Berlin)...
Successful Stoners: Luna Vargas, The Cannabis Crusader Bridging Two Continents
This special feature was made possible thanks to the Gabo Foundation and the Fund for Research and New Narratives on Drugs. You can read the original in Spanish on El Planteo.
Successful Stoners: Luis Mesa, From Telenovelas To Cannabis Activism
Successful Stoners: Valeria Hinojosa - Eco-Entrepreneurship, Lifestyle And Plastic-Free CBD
Successful Stoners: Pepe Rivera And His Unwavering Fight For Justice For Marijuana Consumers
Successful Stoners: Zara Snapp, The Mother And Activist Changing The Way We Understand Drugs
Successful Stoners: Gastón Suaya, The High-Society Photographer Who Freed Himself With Weed
Successful Stoners: María Gabriela de Faria – The Actress Who Broke Taboos And Stereotypes Coming Out Of The Cannabis Closet
Successful Stoners: Ignacio Torrejón And His Recipe For Cultural Change - Pizza, Parenthood And Pot
Successful Stoners: Lelen Ruete - How A Fashion Photographer Fell In Love With Cannabis
