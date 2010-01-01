Real Investment Advice

Real Investment Advice

From LTCM To 1966. The Perils Of Rising Interest Rates
From LTCM To 1966. The Perils Of Rising Interest Rates
By Michael Lebowitz
The Lag Effect Unveiled
The Lag Effect Unveiled
By Michael Lebowitz
Government Bonds Or Stocks? Which Is A Better Choice Now?
Government Bonds Or Stocks? Which Is A Better Choice Now?
By Lance Roberts  Government bonds or stocks? If you were picking an asset class to outperform over the next 18-24 months, which would you choose? Such was an interesting point made by Greg Feirman last week. To wit:
Stimulus And Consumption Are Fueling Economic Resilience
Stimulus And Consumption Are Fueling Economic Resilience
By Michael Lebowitz The economy has marched forward, ignoring higher interest rates and consistent calls for a recession. Credit goes to “We The People,” the citizens of the U.S. A shout-out also goes to Uncle Sam for showering us with trillions of dollars of stimulus during the pandemic to fuel consumption.  
&#34;Beating Estimates&#34; – How Companies Win In Earnings Season
"Beating Estimates" – How Companies Win In Earnings Season
By Lance Roberts
Market Cycles And Why The Bull Isn&#39;t Dead
Market Cycles And Why The Bull Isn't Dead
By Lance Roberts
Fed Funds Futures Are Unreliable - Expect The Unexpected Again
Fed Funds Futures Are Unreliable - Expect The Unexpected Again
By Michael Lebowitz
Bull Trap Or A Bull Market?
Bull Trap Or A Bull Market?
By Lance Roberts Is the recent rally a “bull trap,” or are we in a new “bull market?” Such was a question I recently received on Twitter. Of course, understanding the term “bull trap” is needed for those not deep into technical analysis.
Speculation In A.I. May Face Challenges
Speculation In A.I. May Face Challenges
By Lance Roberts
Bullish Sentiment Rises As FOMO Kicks In
Bullish Sentiment Rises As FOMO Kicks In
Bullish sentiment has surged as the “Fear Of Missing Out,” or FOMO, kicked in in recent weeks. It is somewhat interesting to write this blog, given that we discussed the exact opposite roughly one year ago.
Earnings Improve. But Beware Of Trojan Horses
Earnings Improve. But Beware Of Trojan Horses
By Lance Roberts
Technical Review Of The Market: Bulls In Control
Technical Review Of The Market: Bulls In Control
By Lance Roberts Lately, we discussed macro-related market issues such as the” A.I., chase,” but a technical review can help manage shorter-term risks. Currently, the debate is about the market rally from the October lows. Is it a resumption of the 2009 bull market trend or an extended bear market rally?
The AI Revolution. A Repeat Of History.
The AI Revolution. A Repeat Of History.
By Lance Roberts The artificial intelligence, or “AI,” revolution is upon us. The financial media and headlines are abuzz with stories of generative “AI” and the subsequent “industrial revolution.”
COT Extreme Positioning Suggests The Bears May Be Wrong
COT Extreme Positioning Suggests The Bears May Be Wrong
By Lance Roberts The COT (Commitment Of Traders) data, which is exceptionally important, is the sole source of the actual holdings of the three critical commodity-trading groups, namely:
Taking Risk No Longer Necessary. But That Is A Problem
Taking Risk No Longer Necessary. But That Is A Problem
By Lance Roberts  Taking risks is no longer necessary to make a return on your savings.
Bank Stocks: Do The Rewards Warrant The Risk?
Bank Stocks: Do The Rewards Warrant The Risk?
The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank (OTC: SBNY), and First Republic (NYSE: FRC) and the poor performance of other regional banks serve as a reminder of the underappreciated risks of investing in bank stocks.
Sell May In April And Go Away?
Sell May In April And Go Away?
By Lance Roberts An old adage says investors should “Sell May And Go Away.”
Four Reasons The Dollar Is Here to Stay
Four Reasons The Dollar Is Here to Stay
By Michael Lebowitz
The Dollars Death, Not So Fast
The Dollars Death, Not So Fast
By Michael Lebowitz Headlines like the ones below lead some to believe that the U.S. dollar’s death may be coming soon.
Bullishness Remains Missing, Which Is A Good Thing
Bullishness Remains Missing, Which Is A Good Thing
By Lance Roberts

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved