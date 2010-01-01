Jack Thorogood

Jack Thorogood

About
With over a decade of experience in software development and remote team management, Jack Thorogood is on a mission to make global work simple. As the successful founder of InPlayer and NOVP, Jack helped businesses embrace visual communication to...
From São Paulo to Sofia: The Emerging‑Region Hiring Boom Powering America's Remote Workforce
The shift to hiring in the emerging regions has been influenced by several factors. Looking at the numbers, 28% of the U.S. workforce was engaged in remote work as of June 2023 (U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics). This trend shows no signs of slowing down, prompting U.S. companies to expand their search for talent beyond domestic borders.  The shortage of skilled labour in the U.S. also emerges as a top factor in the shift.

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved