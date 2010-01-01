From São Paulo to Sofia: The Emerging‑Region Hiring Boom Powering America's Remote Workforce

The shift to hiring in the emerging regions has been influenced by several factors. Looking at the numbers, 28% of the U.S. workforce was engaged in remote work as of June 2023 (U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics). This trend shows no signs of slowing down, prompting U.S. companies to expand their search for talent beyond domestic borders. The shortage of skilled labour in the U.S. also emerges as a top factor in the shift.