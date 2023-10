History Doesn't Repeat, But It Does Rhyme

Over the past few years, the United States has been living through a period of high inflation and rising interest rates. Inflation peaked in June of 2022 at 9.1% and currently resides at 4.0% YOY as of May 2023. In order to combat the record high inflation, the Federal Bank has aggressively increased the Federal Funds Rate since March of 2022.