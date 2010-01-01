OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Plans to Initiate Phase 2 Trial of OK-101 in Neuropathic Corneal Pain (&#34;NCP&#34;) Following Announcement of Clinical Trial Agreement with Tufts Medical Center
OKYO Pharma Plans to Initiate Phase 2 Trial of OK-101 in Neuropathic Corneal Pain ("NCP") Following Announcement of Clinical Trial Agreement with Tufts Medical Center
OKYO plans a 40-patient OK-101 open-label clinical trial with Dr Pedram Hamrah, Tufts Medical Center, as Principal Investigator, a leading expert in treating patients with NCP
OKYO Pharma Announces First-Patient First-Visit for Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Efficacy and Safety of OK-101 in Patients with Dry Eye Disease
OKYO Pharma Announces First-Patient First-Visit for Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Efficacy and Safety of OK-101 in Patients with Dry Eye Disease
Trial designed with pre-specified primary efficacy endpoints discussed previously with FDA If successful, this phase 2 trial may serve as one of the two required phase 3 studies necessary to support FDA approval
OKYO Pharma Announces Activation Of First Clinical Trial Site In The U.S. For The Phase 2 Trial Evaluating OK-101 For The Treatment Of Dry Eye Disease
OKYO Pharma Announces Activation Of First Clinical Trial Site In The U.S. For The Phase 2 Trial Evaluating OK-101 For The Treatment Of Dry Eye Disease
London and New York, NY, April 25, 2023 – OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) (NASDAQ: OKYO) or the “Company”, an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease to address the significant unmet need in this multi-billion-dollar market, today announces
OKYO Pharma Announces Phase 2 Trial of OK-101 Drug to Treat Dry Eye Disease is now listed on the ClinicalTrials.gov Public Website
OKYO Pharma Announces Phase 2 Trial of OK-101 Drug to Treat Dry Eye Disease is now listed on the ClinicalTrials.gov Public Website
London and New York, NY, March 16, 2023 – OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease (DED) to address the significant unmet need in this multi-billion-dollar market, today announced that its planned trial evaluat
OKYO Pharma Limited Prices $5.3 Million Offering of ADSs
OKYO Pharma Limited Prices $5.3 Million Offering of ADSs
London, March 13, 2023 – OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) (LSE: OKYO) (“OKYO Pharma” or the “Company“), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases (“DED”) and ocular p
OKYO Pharma Announces Custom Clearance of GMP Packaged OK-101 Drug to be Used in Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Treating Dry Eye Disease
OKYO Pharma Announces Custom Clearance of GMP Packaged OK-101 Drug to be Used in Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Treating Dry Eye Disease
London and New York, NY, February 28, 2023 – OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) (NASDAQ: OKYO), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease (DED) to address the significant unmet need in this
OKYO Pharma Announces Appointment of Dr. Jay S. Pepose to its Scientific Advisory Board
OKYO Pharma Announces Appointment of Dr. Jay S. Pepose to its Scientific Advisory Board
  World-renowned Ophthalmologist with Expertise in the Medical and Surgical Treatment of Ocular Surface Diseases Joins Advisory Board of OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma to Present at the Second Annual GPCRs-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit in Boston, MA on February 21-23, 2023.
OKYO Pharma to Present at the Second Annual GPCRs-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit in Boston, MA on February 21-23, 2023.
London and New York, NY, February 21, 2023 – OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) (NASDAQ: OKYO), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease to address the significant unmet need in this multi-billion-dollar market, today announced that its

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved