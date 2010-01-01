Law Firm Newswire

Google Drops FAQ Rich Snippets so Custom Legal Marketing Released a Video to Help Lawyers Understand Why
San Francisco, California Law firm marketing and SEO company Custom Legal Marketing, has released the latest installment of their Schema for Lawyers video series which was originally going to be about how lawyers could
Judith Susskind of Sommers Schwartz, P.C. Garners Prestigious Accolades in the 2023 Michigan Super Lawyers Selection
Detroit, Michigan In a sphere where superiority is expected, Judith Susskind has unmistakably set herself as an exemplar of legal brilliance. Susskind not only made her debut in the exclusive "Top 10: Michigan Super
Adam McKibben of Gearing Rackner &amp; McGrath Ascends to 2023 Oregon Super Lawyers Rising Stars List
Portland, Oregon Gearing Rackner & McGrath, a leading Oregon-based family law firm, is proud to announce that senior associate Adam McKibben has been selected as an esteemed 2023 Oregon Super Lawyers Rising Star.
The Katz Law Firm Launches in Illinois and Wisconsin
Chicago, Illinois Jefferey Ogden Katz announces the formation of The Katz Law Firm, P.C. serving clients in Illinois and Wisconsin. The firm is a culmination of Mr. Katz's nearly two decades in focusing his practice
Sommers Schwartz Probes Allegations Against Reverend James Marron, Offering Support to Survivors
Detroit, Michigan The law firm of Sommers Schwartz, PC is currently investigating the posthumous sexual abuse allegations surrounding Reverend James Marron, C.S.Sp., who served the Michigan community for many years and
Steinberg Law Firm Wins Charleston&#39;s Choice Award Best Law Firm 2023
Steinberg Law Firm Wins Charleston's Choice Award Best Law Firm 2023
Charleston, South Carolina Steinberg Law Firm is pleased to announce their selection as Best Law Firm 2023 in the Post and Courier Charleston's Choice Awards.The award is a culmination of two phases, a nomination phase
Sommers Schwartz, P.C. Dominates the 2023 Michigan Super Lawyers List with 23 Attorneys Recognized
Detroit, Michigan In an unprecedented display of legal expertise, formidable skill, and dedication to the pursuit of justice, 23 attorneys from Sommers Schwartz, P.C. have made it to the esteemed 2023 list of Michigan
ECFX Welcomes Six Exceptional New Team Members to Drive Innovation and Growth
Venice, California ECFX, the leader in electronic court notice management for law firms, proudly announces the addition of six outstanding professionals to its esteemed team. The new additions include Lu Jin, Vice
TITAN ASSET MANAGEMENT DRAGGED INTO MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR TORTIOUS INTERFERENCE LAW SUIT BY ITS OWN ATTORNEYS JAMES WEBB AND MITRANI, RYNOR, ADAMSKY &amp; TOLAND
Miami, Florida Following a recent arbitration conference before the Honorable Jerald Bagley (Ret.), involving a dispute between J.B. Harris and Titan Asset Management, Harris, upon the recommendation of Titan's own
Omnizant Wins Multiple 2023 WebAwards
Port Washington, New York Omnizant, a legal industry-specific digital marketing agency, is proud to announce it won two Legal Standard of Excellence awards in the Web Marketing Association's 2023 WebAward Competition.
Gearing Rackner &amp; McGraths Attorney Anne Haugaard Clinches Spot on the 2023 Oregon Super Lawyers Rising Stars List
Portland, Oregon Gearing Rackner & McGrath, a distinguished Oregon-based divorce and family law firm, proudly announces that senior associate Anne Haugaard is included on the illustrious 2023 Oregon Super Lawyers
Briskman Briskman &amp; Greenberg Selects Pedestrian Accident Survivor to Receive their 2023 Accident Survivor Scholarship
Chicago, Illinois The personal injury law firm of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg has selected the recipient for its annual Accident Survivor Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded each year to a student who has
Wirtz Law Investigation Reveals Volkswagen ID.4 Battery Fire Risk
Los Angeles, California The California lemon law attorneys of Wirtz Law, are at the forefront of a class action lawsuit against Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC, for alleged battery fire risks in their 2019-2024

