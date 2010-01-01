John Chang

Your Weekly Tech Stocks Watchlist & $SPY Levels To Watch
Headlines This Past Week NFP: The latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls report showed the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.8% in August, reaching its highest level in more than a year. Economists had expected it to remain at 3.5%.
3 Scenarios We See Happening Ahead Of This Wednesday's Feds Rate Decision & Powell's Language
Market fully pricing in and expect a 25bps Rate Hike this week and we do believe this will be the case on Wednesday. SPDR S&P500 (ARCA: SPY)
The S&P Index Has Clearly Broken Through 4200 - Where To Now? A Multi-Time Frame Review
Not to toot my own horn, but I first wrote about the critical 4200 level breakthrough that markets needed to see in order for a bigger move to occur. That article was published May 26th, here's the link:
Let's Put To Bed The Argument S&P 500 Will See A Drawdown After Being Lifted Up By Only 5 Stocks
The S&P 500 Index is often used as a barometer of the overall health and direction of the U.S. stock market. However, throughout its history, there have been instances where a small number of mega-cap stocks have exerted a significant influence on the index's performance.
Is NVIDIA Worth Investing Now And What Other Options Are Available For Investors Who Seek Exposure In AI?
Is NVIDIA Worth Investing Now And What Other Options Are Available For Investors Who Seek Exposure In AI?
After last week's blockbuster earnings report by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), shares have surged so far in 2023 a whopping 165%, shares traded under $150 just at the beginning of this year.
Five Basic Candlestick Patterns To Learn & Advance Your Day Trading Career Right Now
Candlestick patterns are widely used in technical analysis to predict future price movements in financial markets. By analyzing the shape and formation of candlesticks, traders and investors can gain insights into market sentiment and make informed decisions. In this article, we will explore the top five basic candlestick patterns that are essential for pattern recognition.
Will the S&P 500 Break Out of 4200 Level? Charts Suggests Possibility Is Favorable
Warning - If you're a macro-bear trader this article is not for you. In this article I'll lay out some key points in favor of S&P 500 Index to breakout above 4200 levels. 
Historical Averages Of Bull Markets And Bear Markets: Understanding Market Cycles
Historical Averages Of Bull Markets And Bear Markets: Understanding Market Cycles
Understanding the historical averages of bull markets and bear markets can provide valuable insights for investors and analysts. Bull and bear markets are cyclical phases in financial markets that alternate between periods of rising prices and optimism (bull markets) and falling prices and pessimism (bear markets).

