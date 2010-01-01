John Murillo

John Murillo

About
John Murillo is a trading professional with 25 years of experience in capital markets. He is Chief Business Officer at B2BROKER, responsible for all facets of liquidity, international expansion, and internal risk management.
Why &#34;Buying The Dip&#34; In Safe Haven Assets Often Backfires
Why "Buying The Dip" In Safe Haven Assets Often Backfires

Every Story That Matters Around The Web

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved