Startup Reduces Sugar In Natural Beverages Without Spoiling The Taste; Juice, Dairy Industries Could Be Ripe For BlueTree Technologies

Yossi Sefi, Chief Technical Officer of BlueTree, samples the company’s sugar-reduced orange juice More than half of the global population – 51%, or over 4 billion people – will be obese by 2035, according to a 2023 report from the World Obesity Atlas.