1606 Corp. (CBDW) Unveils AI-Powered ChatCBD Chatbot
1606 Corp. (OTC:CBDW), a company standing at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and collaboration, has hit a new milestone in its bid to enhance customer experience in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry.
MySize&#39;s (MYSZ) Naiz Fit Smart Catalogue: Pioneering AI-Driven Sizing Solutions for the Jeans Sector
MySize, Inc (MYSZ) revealed the outcomes of a pilot Smart Catalogue implementation with global apparel brand, Salsa Jeans. The Smart Catalogue is a SaaS solution that assists fashion designers in creating patterns to
My size inc (MYSZ) emerging ai-driven measurement solutions company receives bullish target from wall street analyst
The global artificial intelligence market has surged to unprecedented levels and shows no signs of slowing down. With a valuation of around $454 billionin 2022 and a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of
Internet gaming visionary leads little-known company Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) into potential $24 billion esports market Read more: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/getnews/internet-gaming-visionary-leads-little-known-company-esports-entertainment-group-inc-gmbl-into-potential-24-billion-esports-market#ixzz8DkrbtAua
Esports has transformed from a niche hobby into a global phenomenon, generating billions of dollars in revenue annually. While some may have initially viewed it as a low-stakes pastime for kids, the reality is quite
Top Stocks In Focus (ASPI,NVOS,OTLK,ERBB,CRON)
In the ever-evolving stock market, keeping tabs on the day-to-day changes can be a full-time job. Today, we’ve seen some significant movements that are worth highlighting. Whether you’re an investor or just
Grid Battery Metals Inc (EVKRF) Update to Shareholders: Focusing on the Future of EV Battery Metals
Grid Battery Metals Inc., often referred to as “Grid Battery” or the “Company” (TSXV:CELL, OTCQB:EVKRF, and FRA:NMK2)), provided an update to its dedicated shareholders regarding the
Stock Analysis Roundup: Top Calls from Leading Analysts (NVDA, ORCL, TSLA, WMT, CVS, SQ, EDR, COIN, CTAS, GES, DIS+, GOOGL, FB, ENPH, ADBE, XOM)
In a rapidly changing market, financial analysts across the board have released their stock evaluations for some of the most promising players. Here's a summary of notable stock calls: ### NVIDIA: Bullish on Future
Wall Street&#39;s Latest Buzz: From Tech to Footwear, Here&#39;s What Analysts Are Saying (AAPL,META,TSLA,NVDA)
Barclays has initiated bullish outlooks on technology manufacturers, expressing confidence in **Jabil (JBL)** and **Flex (FLEX)**. They see both companies poised to benefit from
Health Department Urges DEA to Reevaluate Marijuana Restrictions (TLRY,ACB,CURLF,CGC)
Last week saw the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) nudging the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to reconsider the stringent constraints placed on marijuana. This comes amid a renewed evaluation of its standing
Facing Challenges from the East: Volkswagen and Renault in the EV Race
It seems the tides are shifting in the automotive world. Recent moves by UBS suggest increasing concern over Volkswagen and Renault’s ability to maintain their dominance in the face of surging competition from
D.C. Court of Appeals Endorses Bitcoin ETFs: A Turning Point for Cryptocurrency Investment
In a landmark decision, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals gave a nod to the prospects of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). On Tuesday, the esteemed court sided with Grayscale, supporting its contention
Top Active Penny Stocks to Watch Today (DNA, GSAT, NKLA, TIGR, FCEL, HUT)
The stock market is abuzz with penny stocks making significant moves. Leading the charge is **Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)**, which is currently priced at $2.1604, marking a jump of $0.37 or
Revitalizing Splunk (SPLK): New Leadership and Strategies Promise Robust Growth
After a management revamp that started a year and a half ago, Splunk seems poised to achieve annual revenue growth in the “mid-teens,” suggests Jefferies. Brent Thill, a renowned analyst, continues to
NeurAxis ($NRXS) Announces Prospective Study on the Efficacy of IB-Stim™ for Post-Concussion Syndrome in Children
NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSE:NRXS) is actively pushing the boundaries in neuromodulation therapies for both children and adults. The company has recently put a spotlight on an exciting development: a randomized, double-blind,
OpenAI Takes on the Business World with ChatGPT Enterprise (NVDA, MSFT)
In a groundbreaking announcement on Monday, OpenAI unveiled its latest creation: ChatGPT Enterprise. As the name suggests, this is a new business-oriented version of the popular AI chatbot. And with this release, OpenAI
Most Active Penny Stocks (AUR, OPEN, TLRY, LUMN, NKLA, FUBO)
Shares surged on Friday, with investors buoyed by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks during the annual banking summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, indicating better-than-anticipated economic
Unlocking the Future: How Grid Battery Metals (EVKRF) is Shaping the Landscape of Sustainable Energy
In the realm of sustainable energy, change is not just constant—it’s exponential. As the world moves steadfastly towards a green energy future, the gears of innovation and transition pivot on the axle of essential
Nvidia ($NVDA) Sees Impressive Growth in Fiscal Second Quarter
In recent news, Nvidia, a prominent chipmaker, witnessed its shares soar by 6% after the closing bell on Wednesday. This rise comes as a result of the company not only surpassing fiscal second-quarter estimates but also
Wall Street&#39;s Big Calls For Wednesday (SCHW, SIG, AAPL, NFLX, BFb, AMZN, DG, META, FIVE, DUK, BAC, JPM, AVY, DKS, LPX, SAFE, INFY, MRVL)
**Deutsche Bank & Charles Schwab (SCHW):** In the wake of Tuesday's market shakeup, Deutsche Bank maintains a bullish stance on Charles Schwab, encouraging investors to perceive the previous
Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Q2 2023 Performance Highlights Robust Growth and Operational Efficiency
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid Monday following a losing week, as traders weighed a rise in yields to multiyear highs. The 30-stock Dow lost 127 points, or nearly 0.4%. The S&P 500 hovered just above the

