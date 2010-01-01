MPLY vs MOAT: Why The Newest Monopoly ETF Is Crushing The Old Guard

While MOAT, the established monopoly ETF, has underperformed the S&P 500 by prioritizing value over true monopolistic dominance, newcomer MPLY delivered 21.55% returns in just 24 weeks. By embracing premium valuations and holding all Magnificent 7 stocks, MPLY proves that authentic monopoly investing beats value-constrained approaches in today's market.