Daniel Anderson

Daniel Anderson

Benzinga Contributor

About
Daniel Anderson is the founder and editor of The Money Maniac, a growing platform for personal finance education, strategy, and consulting. Daniel breaks down complex financial topics into digestible advice and helps everyday investors build wealth s...
The Time-Tested Asset Young Investors Can&#39;t Afford To Ignore
The Time-Tested Asset Young Investors Can't Afford To Ignore
When was the last time you reviewed the breadth of your investment portfolio?
Tired Of The Wall Street Drama? Here&#39;s How To Unlock Better Returns &amp; Lower Risk
Tired Of The Wall Street Drama? Here's How To Unlock Better Returns & Lower Risk
There's no denying it. The stock market is the greatest engine of passive wealth creation in the world. But that doesn't mean it's a smooth ride. If you've ever found yourself:
Compound Your Savings The Smart Way: Unlock This 265x Higher Interest Rate Today
Compound Your Savings The Smart Way: Unlock This 265x Higher Interest Rate Today
Do you ever kick your feet up, crack open a cold one, and think to yourself... "Wow, my savings account is absolutely crushing it." Yeah, I didn't think so. If you're like most people, you work hard. You save diligently. And you deserve to see your money grow.
Why The 60/40 Portfolio Rule Is NOT For Everyone – The Statistics Might Surprise You
Why The 60/40 Portfolio Rule Is NOT For Everyone – The Statistics Might Surprise You
Earlier this week I tweeted the following question: Would you retire with $1M in your bank account?
18 Must-Track Personal Finance Metrics To Make Smarter Money Decisions
18 Must-Track Personal Finance Metrics To Make Smarter Money Decisions
Do you ever wonder if you're overspending on your lifestyle? Or if you are on track to achieve your financial goals? Of course, you do! It's human nature to wonder, to question, to sometimes second-guess our choices.
To REIT Or Not To REIT: That Is The Real Estate Investing Question
To REIT Or Not To REIT: That Is The Real Estate Investing Question
In theory, REITs have a lot of appeal.
Do Your Investments Pass the 5.45% Test? Here&#39;s How To Avoid Leaving Money On The Table
Do Your Investments Pass the 5.45% Test? Here's How To Avoid Leaving Money On The Table
Imagine you're in a candy shop, and you have just enough money for one sweet treat. The problem? You're torn between a chocolate bar and a bag of gummy bears. That's when the principle of opportunity cost comes into play — if you choose the chocolate bar, you're giving up the gummy bears, and vice versa.
Don&#39;t Let Your Portfolio Feel Like A Roller Coaster Ride: Use This Simple Strategy Instead
Don't Let Your Portfolio Feel Like A Roller Coaster Ride: Use This Simple Strategy Instead
Who doesn't love a good roller coaster ride? The highs, the lows, the adrenaline rush — it's a thrill! Now what if I told you that your investment journey could be every bit as wild?! Wait... No takers?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved