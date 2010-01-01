Riding Economic Waves: US, China, And Hong Kong In 2H 2023

GDP growth rate is improving. In the first half of 2023, China’s GDP grew by 5.5% year-on-year. By quarter, it grew by 4.5% in the first quarter and 6.3% in the second quarter. In the first and second quarters of 2022, GDP grew by 4.8% and 0.4% respectively.