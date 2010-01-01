Eddid Research

Eddid Research comprises a dynamic team of analysts operating under Eddid Financial, an all-encompassing Hong Kong-based fintech-focused financial group. Licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), the team specializes in provi...
A Week in Review: Economic Uncertainties Stir Global Markets
Hong Kong Stock Market
A Week In Review: Hong Kong And US Stock Markets Show Signs Of Recovery, US Fixed Income Market Sees Demand For Safe-Haven Assets
Hong Kong Stock Market
A Week In Review: Hong Kong&#39;s Decline, US Mixed Performance, Rising US Bond Yields
Hong Kong Stock Market
August Strategy For Hong Kong&#39;s Stock Market: Anticipating An Uplift In Hang Seng Index As Valuation Remains Low
In July 2023, the main theme of the Hong Kong stock market was “rebound”, with the Hang Seng Index rising 6.15 per cent and the Hang Seng Technology Index rising 16.33 per cent, leading major global indices higher.
A Week In Review: Market Volatility And Credit Downgrades
In this edition of our weekly market review, we delve into the significant financial changes that occurred between July 31 and August 4, 2023. Our analysis spans from the East, with a close look at the Hong Kong market, to the West, examining the US market and its fixed-income sector: 
Riding Economic Waves: US, China, And Hong Kong In 2H 2023
GDP growth rate is improving. In the first half of 2023, China’s GDP grew by 5.5% year-on-year. By quarter, it grew by 4.5% in the first quarter and 6.3% in the second quarter. In the first and second quarters of 2022, GDP grew by 4.8% and 0.4% respectively.
Review Of Hong Kong Stock Market In The First Half Of 2023
As of July 10, 2023, the Hang Seng Index has fallen 6.58% year-to-date, the H-share Index has fallen 7.01%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index has fallen 4.45%.

