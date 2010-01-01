Every Story That Matters Around The Web
- JD Vance Says If Trump Hasn't Issued Unlawful Orders Then Members Of Congress Telling Military To Defy Them Is 'Definition Illegal'
- Scott Bessent Says Americans Set For 'Lowest Cost' Thanksgiving Dinner In 4 Years After Being 'Traumatized' By Biden-Era Prices
- Peter Schiff Questions Strategy's Inclusion In Global Equity Indexes After JPMorgan's Warning: Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Calls Report 'Alarmist'
- Anthony Scaramucci On GOP's View Of Donald Trump: 'Trump Is A Lame Duck, If You're Inside His Inner Orbit, You Hate The Guy's Guts'
- Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Build More AI Chips Than Everyone Else Combined, Unveils Major Hiring Drive: 'I'm Not Kidding'