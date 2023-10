B2BinPay And Ledger Unite To Present Branded Limited Edition Hardware Wallets

We, at B2BinPay, are proud to announce our newest partnership with Ledger, The global platform for digital assets. With this new collaboration, B2BinPay clients will receive a branded Ledger Nano X with a unique crypto processing design featuring the B2BinPay logo. Two groups of customers can receive the branded Ledgers: