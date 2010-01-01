Every Story That Matters Around The Web
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Says You Are Only Allowed To Complain About A Problem If You Can Do This: 'I Don't Want To Hear Your Whining'
- Elon Musk Says Tesla's Optimus Will Be An 'Infinite Money Glitch' That Ends Poverty, Performs Surgery, And Looks So Real 'You'll Need To Poke It'
- Elon Musk Says Optimus Robot Will Replace Jobs and Enable Universal Income
- 'It's Just Not As Cool Anymore,' Companies Are Dumbing Down Beer In An Effort To Drive Up Profits
- Unemployed Dave Ramsey Caller Owes $1.8 Million & Wants Buyer To Take Over Mortgage. 'You're Going To Get In Trouble Because You're Getting Desperate'
- Schwab: Half Of US Investors May Ditch Other Assets For ETFs — 4 Funds To Watch