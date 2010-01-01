aniketverma@benzinga.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip After Robinhood Gets Wells Notice From SEC — Analyst Says ETHs Weak Fundamentals A 'Roadblock' For King Crypto
Major cryptocurrencies witnessed a drop on Monday as another top cryptocurrency company stared at an enforcement action by U.S. regulators.
Bitcoin's Transaction Fees Dominate Income As App Development Thrives, Says Analyst — A Boom For Industry With Dwindling Block Subsidies?
Fees charged for processing transactions on the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) network have been on the rise in the last two years, providing a more sustainable source of income for a sector whose margins are narrowing.
Elon Musk Meets Bitcoin-Supporting President Javier Milei Again: 'I Recommend Investing In Argentina'
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Argentina president Javier Milei met on the sidelines of the 27th annual Milken Institute Global Conference on Monday, their second meeting in less than a month.
Bitcoin ETFs A Social Dud For Lay Folks? Analytics Platform Shares Data That Shows 'If Retail Is Here, They're Incredibly Silent'
Spot exchange-traded funds might have excited institutional investors of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but the frenzy is yet to catch up on retail.
Weakening Dollar May Catapult Crypto Market, Says Economist Henrik Zeberg: 'Will Create Amazing Environment...Into Last Phase Of This Risk Asset Bull Market'
A prominent macroeconomist forecasted better days for the cryptocurrency market on account of a weakening U.S. Dollar.
Bitcoin Hits One Billion Transactions Amid Weekend Rebound 15 Years After Satoshi Nakamoto Created It — But Was It Faster Than Ethereum?
In a historic milestone for the cryptocurrency industry, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surpassed 1 billion on-chain transactions, 15 years after its launch by the pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.