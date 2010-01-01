Ahmad Shadid

Ahmad Shadid

About
Ahmad Shadid is the Founder of O.XYZ and Co-Founder of IO.net, two ventures pushing the boundaries of AI and Web3. At O.XYZ, he’s building the world’s first AI CEO and sovereign intelligence, aiming to create decentralized organizations.
Power Play: Why China&#39;s Energy Strategy Is Giving It The Edge In The AI Race
Power Play: Why China's Energy Strategy Is Giving It The Edge In The AI Race
Policymakers in the US are laser-focused on chip export bans and silicon supremacy, but a more critical threat to American AI dominance is being overlooked: infrastructure.

Every Story That Matters Around The Web

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved