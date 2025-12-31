This TeraWulf Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Clear Street analyst Tim Moore upgraded Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $3.5 to $3. Plug Power shares closed at $1.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bill Papanastasiou upgraded TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $9.5 to $24. TeraWulf shares closed at $11.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
