ON Semiconductor's $6 Billion Buyback, AI Growth Shift Narrative

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) gained analyst support as improving fundamentals and shareholder returns drove a bullish call despite near-term industry headwinds.

Strong Cash Flow And Margin Expansion Drive Upgrade

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya upgraded ON Semiconductor from Neutral to Buy and raised the price forecast to $85 from $70 on Monday.

The analyst cited its improving pipeline, roughly 6% free cash flow yield, $6 billion buyback plan, and potential EBIT margin expansion to about 30% by 2028, even as he noted the move may be “potentially a tad early” amid ongoing auto and EV weakness.

Technical Analysis

At $70.22, ON is trading 14% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests buyers have controlled the short-term trend. It’s also 18.4% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate uptrend is still intact.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum indicator, is bullish, with the MACD line at 1.2230 above the 0.0876 signal line, suggesting positive momentum. The golden cross in August (August 7, 2025) keeps the longer-term backdrop constructive, even with the 20-day SMA still below the 50-day SMA.

ON is sitting just under its 52-week high of $73.76 after a 98.02% gain over the past 12 months, a backward-looking run that shows how strong the longer trend has been. With a recent swing high on February 18 and a swing low on March 9, the chart is still digesting that peak while holding the upper part of its yearly range.

Key Resistance : $74.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled.

: $74.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $67.00 — an area where buyers have tended to show up.

Earnings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 62 cents (Up from 55 cents YoY)

: 62 cents (Up from 55 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.49 Billion (Up from $1.45 Billion YoY)

: $1.49 Billion (Up from $1.45 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 236.7x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ON carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ON Price Action: ON Semiconductor shares were up 3.66% at $71.16 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $73.76, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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