Marvell Stock Hits 52-Week High Thursday - Here's Why

Optical Demand Drives Upgrade

Analyst Tom O’Malley upgraded Marvell to Overweight from Equalweight and raised the price target to $150 from $105, citing a stronger outlook for optical demand.

He noted that improving optical trends mark a key shift from prior concerns around Trainium share losses and 1.6T DSP issues that had weighed on the stock in late 2025.

Earnings Scenario Highlights Upside Potential

Technical Analysis

At $121.21, Marvell is trading 26.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests strong short-term upside pressure. It’s also 40.4% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is still pointed higher.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 72.42, which is overbought (triggered April 8), suggesting upside momentum is strong but increasingly stretched. The golden cross in October (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA) supports the idea that the longer-term trend has been in buyers’ control.

Key Resistance : $121.00 — a round-number area where breakouts can be retested.

: $121.00 — a round-number area where breakouts can be retested. Key Support: $96.00 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers have recently been rewarded.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 72 cents (Up from 62 cents YoY)

: 72 cents (Up from 62 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $2.40 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY)

: $2.40 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 37.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MRVL carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

MRVL Price Action: Marvell Technology shares were up 4.31% at $119.38 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock