Marvell Stock Hits 52-Week High Thursday - Here's Why

Optical Demand Drives Upgrade
Analyst Tom O’Malley upgraded Marvell to Overweight from Equalweight and raised the price target to $150 from $105, citing a stronger outlook for optical demand.
He noted that improving optical trends mark a key shift from prior concerns around Trainium share losses and 1.6T DSP issues that had weighed on the stock in late 2025.
Earnings Scenario Highlights Upside Potential
Technical Analysis
At $121.21, Marvell is trading 26.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests strong short-term upside pressure. It’s also 40.4% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is still pointed higher.
The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 72.42, which is overbought (triggered April 8), suggesting upside momentum is strong but increasingly stretched. The golden cross in October (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA) supports the idea that the longer-term trend has been in buyers’ control.
- Key Resistance: $121.00 — a round-number area where breakouts can be retested.
- Key Support: $96.00 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers have recently been rewarded.
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: 72 cents (Up from 62 cents YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $2.40 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 37.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)
Top ETF Exposure
Significance: Because MRVL carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.
Price Action
MRVL Price Action: Marvell Technology shares were up 4.31% at $119.38 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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