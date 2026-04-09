Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Marvell Technology, Inc. company headquarters office building in Silicon Valley, SF Bay Area, semi conductor supplier in Santa Clara, California
April 9, 2026 1:13 PM 3 min read

Marvell Stock Hits 52-Week High Thursday - Here's Why

Optical Demand Drives Upgrade

Analyst Tom O’Malley upgraded Marvell to Overweight from Equalweight and raised the price target to $150 from $105, citing a stronger outlook for optical demand.

He noted that improving optical trends mark a key shift from prior concerns around Trainium share losses and 1.6T DSP issues that had weighed on the stock in late 2025.

Earnings Scenario Highlights Upside Potential

Technical Analysis

At $121.21, Marvell is trading 26.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests strong short-term upside pressure. It’s also 40.4% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is still pointed higher.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 72.42, which is overbought (triggered April 8), suggesting upside momentum is strong but increasingly stretched. The golden cross in October (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA) supports the idea that the longer-term trend has been in buyers’ control.

  • Key Resistance: $121.00 — a round-number area where breakouts can be retested.
  • Key Support: $96.00 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers have recently been rewarded.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: 72 cents (Up from 62 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $2.40 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 37.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MRVL carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

MRVL Price Action: Marvell Technology shares were up 4.31% at $119.38 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved