10x Genomics Seen As Key Player In AI-Driven Biological Data Buildout

• 10x Genomics shares are powering higher. What’s fueling TXG momentum?

AI-Driven Demand Underpins Upgrade Thesis

Analyst Matt Larew, in an analyst note on Monday, wrote that the 10x Genomics upgrade thesis is centered on its role in enabling the high-resolution biological insights needed to build decision-enabling models.

Execution and Profitability Trends Show Improvement

The firm also noted improving execution and profitability trends. Single-cell performance has stabilized, with volumes growing double digits for the fourth consecutive quarter in the fourth quarter, while revenue posted slight growth.

10x Genomics reported a fourth-quarter loss of 13 cents per share, beating the Wall Street loss of 20 cents per share.

Sales reached $166.03 million, beating the consensus of $159.27 million.

The company forecasts fiscal 2026 sales of $600 million to $625 million compared to the consensus of $611.58 million.

AI Revenue Contribution Still Early

While AI-related projects represented a relatively small percentage of revenue in 2025, William Blair says it could become an important growth vertical as demand for proprietary, high-quality, large-scale biological datasets continues to accelerate.

William Blair rates the stock Outperform.

Last week, Bioptimus launched its Spatial Tissue Embedding Learning Atlas (STELA), a multinational spatial data generation initiative anchored by a partnership with 10x Genomics.

The initiative leverages the Xenium spatial transcriptomics platform and aims to profile up to 100,000 patient tissue specimens.

“We view this project as meaningful validation of Xenium’s positioning as the platform of choice for AI-scale spatial data generation,” analyst Larew wrote.

TXG Stock Price Activity: 10x Genomics shares were up 4.49% at $20.70 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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