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Shake Shack restaurant in Tokyo's Roppongi area.
March 31, 2026 2:04 PM 2 min read

Shake Shack Turnaround: Analyst Says Strategy Can Beef Up Margins

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) gained on Tuesday after BofA Securities analyst Sara Senatore upgraded the stock to Neutral from Underperform and raised the price target from $88 to $101.

Senatore notes that the fast-food franchise has tackled macroeconomic pressures by diversifying suppliers, aiming to curb rising beef costs. These changes are expected to improve margins and support a medium-term net restaurant growth rate of roughly 15%.

New offerings, including the Dubai Shake and Korean-inspired dishes, have stabilized traffic amid broader industry declines. Targeted marketing to younger diners has further helped sustain foot traffic.

Supply Chain Optimization as a Cost Buffer

Senatore writes that Shake Shack’s supply chain strategy involves several key areas:

  • Producer and geographic diversification
  • Product optimization
  • Enhanced transportation logistics, and
  • Technology deployment.

This approach addresses immediate cost pressures and builds a more resilient operation that can adapt to future market changes, he argues.

Shake Shack Estimates Revised

The analyst estimates same-store sales growth (SSSG) for FY26 and FY27 at 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

However, Senatore raised FY26 adjusted EBITDA estimates to $288 million (from $279 million) as supply chain savings offset inflation.

Key assumptions include: SHAK growing its U.S. store base at a 15% CAGR (vs. 13% prior) to 884 stores by 2031; average unit volume (AUV) rising at a 2% CAGR (up from 1.5%); restaurant-level margin (RLM) expanding to 22.8% including pre-open costs (previously 21.5%).

Earnings Snapshot

Last month, the company reported mixed quarterly results delivered an earnings beat and outlined steady expansion plans despite mixed revenue results.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 37 cents, beating the analyst consensus of 35 cents. Quarterly sales of $400.531 million (+21.9% year over year) missed the Street view of $401.318 million.

At the time, several analyst raised the price forecast on the stock.

Price Action: SHAK shares are up 5.63% at $88.23 at the last check on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock

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